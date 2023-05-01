GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. — General Mills, Inc. is looking to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehousing facility in Geneva, Ill.

According to a Jan. 30 proposal document submitted to the city planner, General Mills seeks to build a one-story 65,600-square-foot production expansion physically connected to existing production warehouse areas and a 48,600-square-foot warehouse expansion physically connected to existing warehouse and nearby manufacturing spaces.

Other additions outlined in the proposal include a 42-space employee parking lot, new storm sewer systems and light fixtures that are meant to “provide a high level of safety and even illumination for employees and other visitors to the site, while minimizing the potential for light pollution beyond site property lines.”

Geneva’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposed site plan with conditions on April 13, meaning that the City Council needs to approve the plan at its next meeting on May 1 before General Mills can move forward with the expansion. If approved, the facility will “be used to support our snacks business and plans to be operational in 2024,” according to General Mills.