ST. LOUIS — Steven M. Feder, a longtime executive in the industrial yeast business, died April 26 at the age of 80.

A native of St. Louis, Mr. Feder attended St. Benedicts College (now Benedictine College) in Atchison, Kan., graduating with a bachelor of science degree.

Mr. Feder worked at The Anheuser-Busch Companies for many years, and finished his career with Fleischmann’s Yeast, a division of ACH Foods Companies, Inc.

Mr. Feder is survived by his wife Darlene; children Kelly (Bob Henkel), Dr. Patrick (Julie) Feder, Matt (Tammy) Feder, Dr. Kate Feder and Jen (Chris Valier) Feder; and seven grandchildren. Matt Feder is senior vice president of sales at Cain Food Industries.

Visitation will be held May 5 at Schrader Funeral Home in Eureka, Mo., from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass will be conducted May 6 at Most Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eureka at 10 am, with internment at Calvary Cemetery in Florissant, Mo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sister Julia Ministries, PO Box 25, East St. Louis, Ill. 62202.