MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has purchased an electric truck fleet from Swedish automotive manufacturer Scania AB, making it the latter’s first electric truck fleet in Latin America.

According to Scania, the fleet consists of seven 2024-model 25P B4x2 rigid electric trucks from Scania México. These 100% electric vehicles, which can load up to 11.5 tonnes, will be driven on urban routes and equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) 2.0. Scania maintenance contracts also will cover each truck to ensure its” maximum availability.”

Scania México said the deal is part of its commitment to launching a new electric truck each year. The company is aiming for electric trucks to be 10% of its vehicle offering by 2025 and 100% by 2050. The fleet also will allow Grupo Bimbo to continue reducing its own carbon emission, with 80% of the electricity it consumes now coming from renewable sources.

“Both companies are gradually approaching our common goal of reducing the polluting emissions of our vehicles to 20% of their 2015 level by 2025, and keep going until we reach zero carbon emissions, in alignment with our commitment to the Science-Based Targets initiative,” said Alejandro Mondragón, chief executive officer of Scania México.

Grupo Bimbo ordered the electric vehicle fleet after completing a successful trial period of a 25P B4x2 electric truck, which began in 2022, as part of both companies’ shared commitment to move toward sustainable transport, according to Scania.