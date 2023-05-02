RACINE, WIS. — Butter Buds Inc. has named Michael Shrear as regional sales manager.

In his new role, Mr. Shrear will manage the sales of Butter Buds products on the East Coast, which according to the company involves establishing sales objectives and figuring out how to successfully achieve these sales objectives. Mr. Shrear also will work with customers and clients to make sure their needs are accounted for as well as develop strong relationships with executive decision-makers, R&D teams and purchasing professionals, who are all responsible for creating new and existing products.

“We are thrilled to announce Michael Shrear as the new regional sales manager at Butter Buds for our East Coast customers,” said Michael Ivey, national sales director at Butter Buds Inc. “With extensive experience in ingredient sales and a solution-oriented approach, we are confident that Michael will provide exceptional customer service and help to strengthen our relationships with both customers and prospects. His culinary background will also be a great asset to our customers and provide great insight to our sales management team. We are looking forward to seeing Michael excel in his new role.”

Mr. Shrear joined the company in March as a member of its domestic sales team. Earlier, he was industrial account manager at the dried foods supplier Woodlands Foods for eight years. He also was an executive chef at several restaurants, including Poag Mahone’s and The Bluestone.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at National Louis University.