WESTERVILLE, OHIO — Luis Viso has been named chief supply chain officer of T. Marzetti Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lancaster Colony Corp. T. Marzetti’s retail brands include Marzetti, New York Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Reames, Flatout and Angelic Bakehouse. The company’s foodservice business supplies many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

Mr. Viso most recently was executive vice president at Monster Beverage and earlier was senior vice president of global operations for the beverage company. Prior to Monster he spent nearly seven years at Diamond Crystal Brands as chief operating officer. He also has worked as senior vice president of operations for the cold platform at Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. and held a variety of leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Co. He spent the first 20 years of his career at Kraft Foods Inc.

He received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering at The University of Toledo, Ohio.

“Luis has built a long and successful career in supply chain operations,” said Dave Ciesinski, president and chief executive officer of Lancaster Colony. “His deep experience in the food and beverage industry, as well as his strong people-oriented leadership, will benefit our organization tremendously as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”