ARLINGTON, VA. — Genna Gent has been named executive vice president of industry engagement at the Consumer Brands Association (CBA).

In her new role, Ms. Gent will be the organization’s strategic engineer for products, sales and business growth. She also will manage areas of membership, industry solutions, meetings, and events, which include CPG Summit and CPG Legal Forum among other Consumer Brands flagship events.

Ms. Gent previously worked at the McDonald’s Corp., where she led global public policy and government affairs. She also was responsible for creating strategies for promoting the company’s policy needs and community-impacting initiatives to lawmakers, which include a COVID-related government relations strategy. Prior to McDonald’s, Ms. Gent managed government affairs for the American Beverage Association and was deputy chief of staff for Michigan governor Jennifer M. Granholm.

“This is such an important hire at such an important time for the association and I could not be more pleased to be welcoming Genna to the team,” said David Chavern, president and chief executive officer of the CBA. “Genna brings exceptional experience as a strategic leader spanning government, association and corporate sectors. Serving in this critical role, I’m confident Genna will continue to strengthen Consumer Brands’ position as the leading voice for the consumer products industry and expand the value proposition of the association.”

Ms. Gent’s term as executive vice president of industry engagement begins May 17, according to the CBA.