DENVER — Ardent Mills has introduced BakeHaven flour for manufacturers’ private label that will target “emerging” retailers, meaning independent, small-chain grocery stores, retailers and convenience stores, said Raelyn Bausman, associate manager of channel marketing.

In the past, high packaging minimums for flour to be sold at retail often made it unaffordable for smaller retailers and kept Ardent Mills from servicing them. BakeHaven, with a more affordable minimum order of three pallets, will allow Ardent Mills to do so, she said.

BakeHaven wheat flours include all-purpose bleached flour, all-purpose unbleached flour, organic all-purpose flour, self-rising flour, whole wheat flour, bread flour and a keto-friendly all-purpose flour blend. BakeHaven gluten-free specialty flours include almond flour, coconut flour and one-to-one gluten-free all-purpose flour.

Private label growth is outpacing the retail flour category and gaining share from brands at 3.3 percentage points by volume, according to Denver-based Ardent Mills. Unit sales of private label flour year-over-year in April 2023 were up nearly 9% when compared with April 2022.

Ms. Bausman gave three reasons why private label sales in general are growing. First, prices are increasing for traditional national flour brands because of inflation.

“Having private label, (retailers) get to control that price a little more,” she said. “Consumers are looking for more of that high-quality, yet value, option.”

Second, private label’s credibility continues to improve. Third, retailers are prioritizing their own brand.

“They are trying to build their private label across multiple categories,” Ms. Bausman said.