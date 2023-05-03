WHIPPANY, NJ. — Mondelez International, Inc. opened its new global R&D innovation center in Whippany, NJ, on May 1. Mondelez said it invested $50 million in the facility, which includes pilot and scale-up capability for cookies, crackers and candy, including such brands as Oreo, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids.

“This strategic investment in our new Global Innovation Center will enable us to pilot exciting new snacking breakthroughs and bring about the next generation of innovation for Mondelez snacks around the world,” said Daniel Ramos, executive vice president and chief research and development officer at Mondelez. “We’re proud to bring together industry-leading talent and capabilities in this facility to create new products, packaging and process developments across our portfolio of beloved snacks.”

Norberto Chaclin, global senior vice president of R&D biscuits and baked snacks at Mondelez, added that the opening of the innovation center positions Mondelez “to set the standard for future snacking innovations around the world from right here in New Jersey.”

The innovation center is close to Mondelez’s North American headquarters office and will house more than 50 R&D makers and bakers. The center’s workers will partner closely with teams in North America, as well as teams across Mondelez businesses and R&D facilities around the world, the company said. Among the many innovations planned, the Whippany team will play an important role in supporting innovation on electric baking technology, which supports the company’s 2050 goal of net zero carbon emissions across its value chain.