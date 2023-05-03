LOVELAND, COLO. — Oat bar brand Bobo’s is expanding its portfolio with a limited-time offer (LTO) in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The oat bar is available in a birthday cake flavor, inspired by funfetti cake. Bobo’s is growing with new products once again after the company’s management changed its manufacturing footprint. In November 2022, Bobo’s opened a wind-powered production facility in Loveland, Colo., that allowed for three times the production capacity and was a step toward the company’s carbon-neutral goal.

Bobo's PB&J's bars.

Source: Bobo's. Since expanding into the 123,000-square-foot facility, recent introductions from Bobo’s include a line of plant-based protein bars; a line of Dipp’d bars that feature the brand’s oat bar covered in chocolate; and a snack line of PB&J’s, a soft-baked peanut butter oat crust, featuring a grape filling.

The birthday cake oat bar is available direct-to-consumer at eatbobos.com for a suggested retail price of $16.99 for a six-pack.

“It’s an incredible milestone,” said TJ McIntyre, chief executive officer of Bobo’s. “Reaching our 20th birthday this month is a testament to the authenticity and simplicity of Beryl’s original mission and vision for the product and the company. I’m so proud of our team. We remain unapologetically true to our original mission of making delicious, wholesome foods, which has served us extremely well as we’ve watched food and diet trends come and go. This is our 20th year of business, but I say this with all sincerity: we believe we’re just getting started.”