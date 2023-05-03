SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Tate’s Bake Shop, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, Inc., launched a limited-edition mint chocolate chip cookie May 1. The flavor pairs a chocolate chip cookie “with the refreshing taste of mint for the perfect summer flavor combination,” according to Tate’s.

Consumers can find the mint chocolate chip cookie on the company website, Amazon.com and at retailers nationwide for the suggested retail price of $5.99 per bag. The cookies are certified kosher.

The flavor kicks off summer for Tate's, which launches a variety of limited-edition and permanent cookie products year-round.

