WESTCHESTER, ILL. — Rob Ritchie has been promoted to senior vice president for food and industrial ingredients, Americas for Ingredion Inc.

Mr. Ritchie will lead the company’s food and industrial ingredients business for North and South America.

Mr. Ritchie joined Ingredion in 1996 as an area director in Canada and has held several roles within the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Previously, Mr. Ritchie was named president and general director of Mexico and expanded the company’s go-to-market capabilities while strengthening commercial excellence in 2018.

“With a proven track record for delivering results, Rob has been a tremendous business leader throughout his 26-year career at Ingredion,” said James P. Zallie, president and chief executive officer. “Rob is a wonderful addition to the executive leadership team, and we will continue to benefit from his deep industry experience and strong customer relationships in the food and beverage industry.”