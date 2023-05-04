MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. has named Lanette Shafer Werner chief innovation, technology and quality (ITQ) officer. Ms. Werner will take over the role from Jodi Benson, who will retire in July after 32 years at General Mills.

“Lanette has a proven track record of valued contributions, technical experience and engaging leadership, and I’m confident she will advance our pursuit of innovation across General Mills,” said Jeffrey Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer of General Mills. “I’m incredibly grateful to Jodi for her 32 years of contributions to General Mills and our portfolio of beloved brands. She is known across the company as a thought leader and a champion of our consumer above all else, and I wish her well in her retirement.”

Ms. Werner began working with General Mills in 1995 as a research and development intern for Häagen-Dazs. Since then, she has worked in R&D leadership roles for General Mills brands including Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Bisquick, as well as the company’s cereal and pet segments.