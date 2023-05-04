RALEIGH, NC. — Bartlett, a Savage Company, has completed a $28 million major expansion and upgrade at its grain milling facility in Wilson’s Mills, NC, adding a third milling unit and significantly increased storage capacity for wheat, flour and millfeed.

Bartlett, North Carolina’s largest flour miller, began the project in July 2021 and celebrated its completion on May 2. The Wilson’s Mills location now has three milling units with a combined daily capacity of 20,000 cwts and storage capacity of 1.1 million bus of wheat.

“We’re excited to celebrate the completion of this multiyear project to expand our Wilson’s Mills facility to better serve our customers and partners,” said Bob Knief, president of Bartlett. “We continue to invest in growing and improving our network of grain and milling assets across North America, including this facility expansion in North Carolina.”

The Wilson’s Mills grain mill was built in 2000 and acquired by Kansas City-based Bartlett in 2007. In 2012, the facility was expanded to add a larger 5,000-cwt milling unit. As part of the 2021-23 expansion, another 5,000-cwt milling unit was added and storage capacity was increased about 80% for wheat, 50% for flour and 50% for millfeed.

“We appreciate the Johnston County Board of Commissioners, Johnston County Economic Development Office and leaders at the town of Wilson’s Mills for their support through this process and express our sincere thanks to the many contractors who diligently worked to complete this expansion project safely and successfully,” said Trey Sebus, vice president for milling at Bartlett.

Established in 1907, Bartlett joined the Savage family of companies in 2018. Its diverse agribusiness is focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain. Bartlett supplies all classes of wheat, feed grains, food-grade corn and soybeans to millers and processors and produces a full line of commercial patent flours and animal feeds.