MINNEAPOLIS — ADM has launched HarvestEdge Oro, a line of pizza flours made from sustainably sourced wheat.

According to ADM, a network of farmers processes ingredients for HarvestEdge Oro flour as part of the company’s net-carbon-neutral milling operations. The farmers also are involved in regenerative agriculture that will help the company “pave the way for the next generation of delicious, tailored bakery offerings that support consumers’ desire for products that are better for them, their communities and the planet.”

“ADM’s HarvestEdge portfolio reflects our connection to the harvest, bringing together simple, wholesome ingredients sourced directly from farmers focused on improving their soil health and farm resiliency by implementing regenerative agriculture practices,” said Paula LaBine, marketing director of global milling and baking solutions at ADM. “Now, we’re combining our sustainable sourcing experience with our decades of ingredient expertise and culinary excellence to help operators deliver a range of authentic pizza crusts, while also positively supporting the planet, from farm to pizzeria.”

The launch of HarvestEdge Oro comes as 76% of US consumers agree companies in the food industry should make their products more environmentally friendly, according to ADM.