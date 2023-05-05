ARLINGTON, VA. — DiGiorno frozen pizza, a brand of Nestle USA, Inc., has introduced two new varieties: Loaded Ultra-Thin and Detroit Style.

DiGiorno Loaded Ultra-Thin pizza is crafted specifically for “topping-obsessed pizza lovers,” according to the company, and comes in two flavors: Loaded Ultra-Thin Carnivore, which features pepperoni, sausage, beef and ham along with a bold herb seasoning; and Veggie Lovers, which is stacked with peppers, onions, spinach and garlic, along with a garlic and herb seasoning.

The Loaded Ultra-Thin pizzas have a suggested retail price of $8.12.

DiGiorno also is offering Detroit-Style pizzas in three varieties: Double pepperoni, three meat and four cheese. According to the company the pizzas were inspired by fans of Michigan’s signature pie and deliver “a thick, chewy crust that you’ll want to taste again and again.”

The Detroit-Style pizzas have a suggested retail price of $9.30.

“Consumers are asking for bold flavors and more toppings on their pizza than ever before,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “As we continue to innovate with our category-leading crust, we’re also focused on delivering delicious, flavor-forward new varieties to satisfy people’s tastes.”

