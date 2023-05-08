WOODBRIDGE, NJ. — Gluten-free cookie manufacturer Mightylicious is now available in seven varieties — two of which are also vegan — at retail stores nationwide, including Walmart, Whole Foods and Costco. Mightylicious cookie varieties currently include brown butter chocolate chip, brown butter shortbread, oatmeal raisin, Double Dutch Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut (vegan), salted peanut butter and vegan chocolate chip.

The concept for Mightylicious came about in 2012, when founder and owner Carolyn Haeler decided to develop a cookie that was compatible with her celiac disease. The gluten-free flour base used for the cookies features a blend of white rice flour, brown rice flour and tapioca flour among other ingredients. In addition to being gluten-free, each cookie variety is certified kosher and made using non-GMO ingredients.

“I was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious,” Ms. Haeler said. “Our hand-crafted cookies are designed to indulge and satisfy.”

Mightylicious cookies are available in bags of 10 at the suggested retail price of $7.99.