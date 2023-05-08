BRANDON, MISS. — Jose Joaquin Lopez, a longtime member of the baking industry, died May 6. He was 53 years old.

Born June 3, 1969, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Mr. Lopez was part of the baking industry for nearly 35 years, including the past 14 years at AB Mauri and the past 5 years as vice president of technical sales. Earlier, he worked in technical sales at Lallemand.

Mr. Lopez also was an active member in the American Bakers Association.

Survivors include his wife, Lina Isabel Lopez; two children, Francisco Javier Lopez and Monica Maria Sullivan (Samuel); two grandchildren, Isabel Mae Sullivan and Laura Alice Sullivan; a sister, Ana Navarrete (Jose Enrique); half siblings, Benigno Lopez Tigani, Miguel Antonio Lopez, Jose Manuel Lopez, Angel Lopez, Pamela Lopez, Jason Lopez, Michelle Lopez; and his father, Jose Manuel Lopez. He was preceded in death by his mother, Isabel Helena Lopez; a daughter, Isabel Christina Lopez; and a grandson, Samuel Cody Sullivan Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the MD Anderson Melanoma center

