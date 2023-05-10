Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The American consumer is obsessed with protein. The macro nutrient is diet culture’s current darling, which has food companies trying to incorporate it whenever they can. But adding protein to foods that don’t already pack a protein punch can have significant implications on taste, texture and processability. That’s what Lauren Chew, founder of Love + Chew, San Francisco, discovered when developing her high-protein cookies.

“I was really trying to avoid the chalkiness you get with high-protein cookies,” she said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “I don’t think consumers should have to sacrifice taste because they want extra protein in their cookie.”

Not only do Ms. Chew’s cookies deliver a lot of protein, but they are also vegan, which adds even more limitations to how the company can reach its high-protein claims. In this episode, Ms. Chew explains how she worked with her R&D team to develop a 2.2-oz peanut butter cookie that delivers 10 grams of protein with a great taste and texture.

“I wanted to prove that vegan cookies taste as good as regular cookies,” she said.

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to learn more about the evolution of Love + Chew and the pitfalls and triumphs that come with giving consumers exactly what they want.

