TORONTO — Sweets from the Earth has acquired the assets of Quebec-based gluten-free biscotti manufacturer Tutti Gourmet. Sweets from the Earth said the acquisition will allow it to offer more gluten-free and sugar-free options to its customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tutti Gourmet to the Sweets from the Earth family,” said Ilana Kadonoff, founder of Sweets from the Earth. “Tutti Gourmet’s commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our own values. We are confident that together we can continue to provide our customers with the best plant-based and gluten-free baked goods in the market.”

Sweet from the Earth also said Tutti Gourmet’s products have since been reformulated to better fit the company’s strict policy of using only natural, plant-based ingredients.

Founded in 2002, Sweets from the Earth offers a wide range of handmade baked foods, including cookies, cupcakes, brownies and muffins.