BOSTON — Agricultural cooperative Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has partnered with Hershey, Pa.-based The Hershey Co. to introduce a chocolate-dipped fruit snack line.

The snack line features two products: Milk Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites and Dark Chocolate Dipped Cherry Infused Cranberry Bites. Ocean Spray also offers Greek Yogurt Dipped Cranberry Bites.

The fruit bites are available in multi-serve resealable pouches in both 5-oz and 8-oz and according to the companies are ideal for “snacking, on-the-go, as well as perfect to mix into trail mix and sprinkle on top of ice cream.”

“What better way to build our snack portfolio than to partner with Hershey’s, the No. 1 milk chocolate brand in the US, offering our consumers the ultimate snack to evolve the dried fruit category,” said Monisha Dabek, chief commercial officer, USA, at Ocean Spray. “It’s important for us to create products that are made from real fruit, innovating how we feature the cranberry in a variety of flavor combinations for year-round snacking and sweet treats for the whole family.”

Ernie Savo, president of Hershey Licensing Co., added, “We are excited by this partnership and extension of our iconic Hershey’s brand into new snacking occasions. Ocean Spray is synonymous with cranberry, and we can’t think of better way to enjoy this wonderful superfruit than with an indulgent touch of delicious Hershey’s milk chocolate.”

The snacks will be available in select stores across the United States, including Walmart, Publix and regional grocery stores.