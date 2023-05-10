YORK, PA. — Meiji America Inc., the North American division of Japan-based confectionery and snacks maker The Meiji Group, has introduced new packaging for its Meiji Hello Panda cookies. The cookies are now available in 2.2-oz bags.

Meiji Hello Panda vanilla cookies feature a crunchy cookie shell wrapped around a soft vanilla crème. In addition to vanilla, the 2.2-oz bags are available in chocolate, caramel and strawberry flavors.

The cookies contain no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors or peanuts.

“The 2.2-oz bag has seen great success in meeting consumers’ snacking needs and increasing distribution of Meiji Hello Panda, so I am delighted to finally complete the flavor assortment with this introduction of vanilla,” said Geoffrey Guilfoile, brand manager at Meiji America Inc.