NEW YORK — Partake Foods has expanded its line of gluten-free and vegan snacks with the launch of its Classic Graham Crackers.

Designed as a lunchbox inclusion, on-the-go snack or s’mores foundation, the crackers are free from the top nine food allergens. The graham crackers are packaged in 18-count, 6.75-oz boxes expected to retail at $5.49.

“Graham crackers are a summer staple, and we are so excited to offer our customers this new innovation from Partake,” said Denise Woodard, founder and chief executive officer of Partake Foods. “As we expand our offerings of delicious, allergy-friendly foods, we are thrilled to continue our mission to make snack time more inclusive for those with and without food restrictions.”

Partake’s graham crackers will be available in Target stores nationwide starting in June and online at Imperfect Foods and World Market.