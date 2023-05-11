PLANO, TEXAS — Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, Inc., opened a new distribution center in Scott Depot, W.Va., on May 9. The company said the $16 million facility (along with its more than 100 associates) will not only receive and distribute snacks that are made and packaged in Charlotte, Wooster and Lynchburg but also create at least 25 new jobs in the company, with more positions to likely open up through the end of this financial year. The 70,000-square-foot distribution center includes 35 loading docks and is four times larger than the previous center in Poca, W.Va.

“Frito-Lay has a storied history in West Virginia, having been present in this great state for more than 40 years,” said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain for PepsiCo Foods North America. “Today, we’re proud to celebrate the next chapter as we open our new, $16 million distribution center right here in Scott Depot. The impact of this state-of-the-art facility cannot be overstated and we are endlessly thankful to our state and local government officials, community partners and more than 100 dedicated associates who made this day possible.”

The facility will add to the nearly 700 other West Virginia residents that already are employed by Frito-Lay and PepsiCo.