WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25, 2022.
Register
09
May
2023
WASHINGTON — The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a range of patents related to the baking industry from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25, 2022.
|Sign up for our free newsletters
From breaking news to R&D insights, we’ll send you the top stories affecting the industry.
|Subscribe
May
2023
New cereals, bars and granola from General Mills.
Five manufacturers and suppliers were issued patents.