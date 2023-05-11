BETHESDA, MD. — Matt Whitney has been named chief executive officer of Siegel Egg Co., a distributor of egg, dairy and baking ingredients primarily serving commercial bakeries and foodservice outlets. He succeeds Matt Saunders, who is retiring.

Mr. Whitney joins Siegel from UNFI, where he spent the past three years, most recently as chief growth officer. He also worked as chief strategy and innovation officer and senior vice president of sales strategy and business transformation. Prior to UNFI he was with Sysco for more than seven years in a variety of roles, including corporate vice president of field transformation, executive vice president of the Boston division, and corporate vice president of business transformation initiatives. Also during his career he has worked as a partner at The Lucas Group, a principal and case team leader at The Parthenon Group and a director of strategy and planning at MooBella, LLC.

He received a bachelor’s degree in political science at Tufts University and a master’s degree in business administration at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

“I am thrilled to bring Matt onto our team,” Mr. Saunders said. “We have been actively searching for the right leader to take the baton from me and drive Siegel to future heights. With Rotunda’s continued backing, Matt’s successful background in the food distribution industry will enable us to deliver significant value to our customers and vendor partners while pursuing a multitude of growth opportunities.”

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that acquired a majority stake in Siegel back in January 2022.

In addition to Mr. Whitney, Ken Siegel is rejoining the company. Mr. Siegel ran the company for more than 30 years and is a significant stakeholder. He will reengage with the company as a senior adviser to the leadership team as it enters its next stage of growth.

Founded in 1924, Siegel Egg operates out of a 171,000-square-foot facility north of Boston, delivering products to commercial, instore, wholesale and foodservice bakeries throughout the region. The company’s product categories include eggs, dairy, butter, cheese, sweeteners, flour, bakery ingredients, chocolate, yeast, frozen fruits and vegetables, spices and condiments, nuts and seeds, and baked foods.