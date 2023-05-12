LONDON — Valeo Foods Group, a consumer packaged goods company based in Ireland, has appointed Kevin Moore as UK chief executive officer, effective June 5. Mr. Moore will be the company’s first leader of the entire UK portfolio, which includes Valeo Snackfoods, Rowse and Matthew Walker businesses.

“I’m very excited to be joining Valeo Foods, and see huge opportunity to further developing an exciting UK business” Mr. Moore said.

Mr. Moore joins Valeo Foods from UK-based food and beverage manufacturer Greencore, where he worked for 25 years in a variety of roles, most recently as group deputy CEO. For the past few months, Wayne Hudson has acted in a support role to the UK business and now will assume the role of adviser as Mr. Moore settles into the new position.

Valeo Foods, which was acquired by Bain Capital Credit in 2021, has a portfolio that includes snacks, sweets, baking and meal ingredients, and beverages. According to the company, revenues have increased five-fold and reached €1.2 billion ($1.31 billion) since the company was founded in 2010. Last year, Valeo Foods entered the North American market with the acquisition of Canada-based maple syrup company Les Industries Bernard & Fils Ltd. from Phoenix Partners, a Montreal-based private equity group.

“I am thrilled that Valeo Foods has been able to attract a talent of the caliber of Kevin, and look forward to supporting his exciting plans for the future of the business and organization in the UK,” said Ronald Kers, incoming Group CEO.