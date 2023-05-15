NEW CAMBRIA, KAN. — Farmer Direct Foods (FDF), a subsidiary of Overland, Kan.-based food company Heirloom Brands, earlier this month held a groundbreaking ceremony for its $2.2 million facility expansion and modernization project in New Cambria.

As part of the project, FDF said it will add a warehouse, which will increase the company’s capacity to service its current customers as well as allow for future capacity increases. The company also is installing a modern, automated packaging line that will improve operational flexibility, consistency and production capacity for 25-lb and 50-lb bags of flour, FDF said.

The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

“Farmer Direct Foods has always been committed to producing the highest quality products, and this expansion will allow us to do so more efficiently,” said Keaton Hale, vice president of operations. “We’re excited to be investing in our New Cambria facility and look forward to the benefits it will bring to our customers, employees, and the local community.”

Timothy S. Webster, chief executive officer of Heirloom Brands and FDF, added, “Our investment in this facility expansion is a reflection of our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and expanding our market share. We’re confident that these improvements will enhance our efficiency and productivity while ensuring the highest quality standards for our products.”

With roots dating back to 1988, FDF specializes in stone ground grain products, specifically whole grain flour made from hard white and hard red winter wheat from Kansas and Colorado. Heirloom Brands

