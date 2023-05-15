WASHINGTON — The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) has named Christine McGrath as its new chairperson. McGrath is currently the senior vice president and chief impact and sustainability officer at Mondelez International and one of the longest-serving WCF board members, according to the association. She also has more than two decades of global food industry experience under her belt, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation and growth.

“I am honored to take on the role of WCF Chair and look forward to working with my fellow board members to drive progress towards a more sustainable cocoa sector,” Ms. McGrath said. “We have a collective responsibility to address the social and environmental challenges facing cocoa farming communities, and WCF is uniquely positioned to drive positive impact and transformation.”

The WCF also has named two new board officers: Kojo Amoo-Gottfried, managing director of cocoa and chocolate in North America and Indulgence, and Tejinder Singh Saraon, managing director and chief executive officer of the cocoa department at Olam Food Ingredients (OFI). According to the organization, Tricia Brannigan, vice president and chief procurement officer at the Hershey Co., will continue to hold her position as WCF board officer. Each board member will work with the organization’s management team and staff to further its mission of promoting a sustainable and thriving cocoa sector.