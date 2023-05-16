LUXEMBOURG — Food ingredient and specialty chemical supplier Azelis is acquiring Gillco Ingredients, Inc., San Marcos, Calif. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Gillco is a wholesale ingredient distributor that focuses on the formulation of clean label food and beverages. Categories served by the company include bakery, beverage, confectionery, dairy, frozen food, nutraceuticals, pet food, prepared foods, snacks and condiments.

The acquisition will allow Azelis to establish a more significant presence in the United States.

“Gillco, with its national reach, established market position and long-standing relationships with several blue-chip principals will give us a significant foothold in the US food market, a strategic priority for Azelis Americas,” said Frank Bergonzi, chief executive officer of Azelis Americas. “In addition, Gillco and Azelis share a commitment to technical expertise, strong digital capabilities, and sustainability. This combination will provide many operational synergies and a platform for further growth by leveraging Azelis’ international infrastructure and global lab network.”