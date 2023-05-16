LOS ANGELES — Last summer, strawberry shortcake beat out s’mores to win Lenny & Larry’s “Summer Snackin’ Vote Off” that sought to find a new flavor of cookie. Now, the better-for-you cookie and bar company is bringing the flavor back as a limited-edition offering.

The limited-edition Summer Snackin’ The Complete Cookie combines naturally flavored strawberry bits and white chocolate chips in a soft-baked vegan cookie. Each 2-oz cookie contains 8 grams of plant-based protein, 5 grams of fiber and is made using non-GMO ingredients, according to the company.

Available in 6-count boxes on the company website, the cookies will only be available while supplies last.