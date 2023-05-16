WASHINGTON — A webinar offering an overview of the US Department of Agriculture’s Wheat Data product will be offered May 24 at 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time by the Department’s Economic Research Service (ERS).

ERS economists Andrew Sowell and Bryn Swearingen will conduct the webinar, offering an overview of the product, which provides detailed information regarding US wheat production and supply and usage, covering each of the five classes of wheat — hard red winter, hard red spring, soft red winter, white wheat and durum, as well as rye.

The data product incorporates monthly forecasts issued in the USDA World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates and includes monthly, quarterly and annual trade data by wheat class. The data also offers domestic and international price data, together with key statistics on food use, flour production and milling profitability.

During the webinar, Mr. Sowell and Mr. Swearington will highlight the product’s uses, show where it may be found on the ERS website and demonstrate the use of a wheat data visualization tool to create graphical displays from the data.

Registration information may be found at the

.