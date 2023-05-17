Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

Blake Sorensen turned his frustration at the lack of allergen-free snacks into a growing snack company. Diagnosed with a severe nut allergy, Mr. Sorensen developed the idea in an entrepreneur class in college, but the business idea took root and he launched Blake’s Seed Based, Chicago, with a seed-based bar in 2018.

“There really is a lack if you have one of the Top 9 food allergens, there aren’t that many options,” Mr. Sorensen said in this episode of Since Sliced Bread.

In this episode, Mr. Sorensen shares his company’s growth history from that seed-based bar to include crispy treats, sunflower seeds and chewy granola bars. He also talks about the challenges of finding a co-manufacturer willing to commit to Blake’s Seed Based’s strict allergen-free mission.

“You really have to sell yourself early on and sell them on the vision,” he said. “We went from being their smallest customer to a top two customer over the course of five years.”

Listen to this episode to learn more about what it takes to be the snack company for the allergen-free community.

Past Episodes

Subscribe to Since Sliced Bread

