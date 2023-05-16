WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Formost Fuji Corp. promoted Migel Stoddard to sales coordinator. He will work with the company’s regional sales managers to oversee projects from proposal to installation.

“We are excited to announce Migel’s promotion to sales coordinator,” said Dennis Gunnell, president, Formost Fuji. “He continues to be a tremendous asset to our team with his technical understanding, critical thinking skills and strong communication with customers.”

Mr. Stoddard joined Formost Fuji in 2018 as an assistant sales coordinator. Prior to that, he held several positions within the food industry overseeing multiple packaging lines.