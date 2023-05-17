NEW YORK — Breakfast cereal brand Magic Spoon, which earlier this year landed distribution in more than 6,800 retail stores following its $85 million Series B funding round last summer, has introduced its two latest limited-edition flavors: chocolate chip cookie and oatmeal cookie. The varieties will be available as part of the Cookie Jar Pack (two boxes of each flavor for $39) exclusively at magicspoon.com.

According to Magic Spoon, the oatmeal cookie variety has 14 grams of protein, 4 net carbs, no sugar and has a “warm cinnamon and buttery vanilla flavor.” The chocolate chip cookie cereal has 13 grams of protein, 5 grams of net carbs, no sugar and provides a “crispy and fudgy taste.”

Other varieties in the Magic Spoon portfolio include peanut butter, frosted, cinnamon roll, fruity, cocoa, birthday cake and blueberry muffin.

Founded in 2019, Magic Spoon was sold online exclusively until last year, when the startup entered partnerships with Target Corp. in June and Sprouts Farmers Market in September. Recently, the brand added Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons to its list of retailers and is expanding its presence in additional Target stores.

The company has said that its flavors are inspired by “flavors and nostalgia of Saturday morning cartoons.” Magic Spoon cereal is formulated with a milk protein blend, plus sweeteners allulose, monk fruit extract and stevia extract, high-oleic sunflower oil, avocado oil, tapioca starch, inulin and natural flavors.