NEW YORK — Six Star Pro Nutrition, a brand of Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., is partnering with the Kellogg Co. to launch two cereal-flavored 100% whey protein powders. The collaborative whey protein powders are available in Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops flavors and will be available starting in August at retailers including Walmart.

“At Kellogg’s, we envision a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said David Lee, senior director of global licensing and culture. “Our brand collaboration with best-selling sports nutrition brand Six Star supports that vision with iconic brands like Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops bringing balanced breakfasts and new, innovative high-performance protein powders for busy families and sports lifestyles.”

The protein powders will launch with a marketing campaign that utilizes high school partnerships, pro athlete ambassadors, experiential marketing activations and an array of print and digital advertising.

“This synergistic partnership with Kellogg’s will allow us to continue championing delicious, affordable and accessible nutrition to athletes of all ages — high school, college, even professionals, and their families,” said Tim Toll, chief executive officer of Iovate, “We are thrilled to bring two iconic cereal flavors — Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops — into the world of sports nutrition.”