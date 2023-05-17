NEW YORK — Raw Indulgence Ltd., the maker of Raw Rev vegan protein bars, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy May 8 in the Southern District of New York.

According to the court filing, Raw Rev has estimated assets of $500,000 to $1 million and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. The bankruptcy petition states that funds will be available to unsecured creditors.

Raw Rev vegan protein bars are available at Sprouts Farmers Markets and other natural grocers nationwide. The bars also are available direct-to-consumer via the company’s website.

Raw Indulgence Ltd. was founded by Alice Benedetto, current president and chief executive officer, when she was working as a visiting nurse and wanted to create more vegan snacking options for her patients.

According to the bankruptcy filing, Ms. Benedetto is being represented by attorney Robert Leslie Rattet of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, New York.