ST. LOUIS — Bunge and Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of Nutrien Ltd., have entered an agreement to support US farmers in implementing sustainable practices that will help increase the development of lower carbon products. The companies expect the initiative to expand sustainable agricultural practices across supply chains in North America.

An initial program will focus on soybeans grown close to Bunge’s crushing facilities in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Decatur, Ind. Efforts may expand to other locations and crops such as corn and wheat. A program for the 2023-24 crop season should include practices such as cover crops, reduced tillage, nutrient management and responsible pesticide use.

“Making meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions requires collaboration between stakeholders, including farmers, crop input companies and processors,” said Fernando Candia, vice president of carbon solutions at Bunge. “We are pleased to create this new alliance with Nutrien Ag Solutions, which will further strengthen Bunge’s connection with farmers in the US and create value for participants across all our value chains. Our focus is on continuing to invest in our business to support low-carbon initiatives, including the implementation of regenerative agriculture best practices to improve soil health, capture carbon and increase biodiversity to minimize emissions.”

Nutrien Ag Solutions, based in Loveland, Colo., plans to provide crop consulting services, custom applications of fertility and/or chemistry, analytical testing of soil, water and tissue, traceability, and data collection via its proprietary platform Agrible, which uses predictive agronomic forecasts and sustainability metrics. St. Louis-based Bunge plans to contract with the farmers and manage and harvest post-harvest commercialization.

“The implementation of sustainable farming practices that bring additional value to growers for lower carbon products requires a strong and established ally that shares our values,” said Matt Marshall, vice president, sustainable age and retail strategy for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Through this new Alliance, we will increase the implementation of sustainable practices that impact soil health and nutrient use efficiency to bring new revenue opportunities to the field.”