LOS ANGELES — Snack brand Popcornopolis is adding jalapeño lime and white cheddar flavors to its Nearly Naked line, joining the original Perfectly Salted flavor. The new Nearly Naked packaging features eye-catching bag colors and “a new modern look,” according to the company. In addition, each variety’s packaging clearly displays the calorie count per one cup serving (35 for Perfectly Salted and 50 for jalapeño lime and white cheddar).

“We are thrilled to be expanding on our Nearly Naked line, bringing unforgettable popcorn flavor combinations to the popcorn space and continuing our mission of bringing consumers joy with every bite,” said Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer of Popcornopolis. “As we strive to meet the needs of modern consumers, we are excited to introduce a new look, while creating delicious flavors and using the same high-quality ingredients that our consumers have come to love.”

All three Nearly Naked popcorn varieties are available now on the company website and will begin rolling out at Sam’s Club locations in late May. The club-sized bags will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.98 per 14-oz bag. The brand also has plans to expand into other retail locations later in the year, including Walgreens, Kroger and Rite-Aid locations.

Popcornopolis was

through its Barcel USA subsidiary in 2021 from private equity firm NexPhase Capital, LP.