CHICAGO — ADM and Air Protein have entered into a strategic development agreement to collaborate on research and development to further advance new and novel proteins for nutrition.

The partnership will enable the companies to identify ways to scale cost-effective ingredients that enable meat substitutes to deliver on their cost, nutrition, flavor, and texture targets.

Air Protein uses a probiotic process that transforms the basic elements found in air, including carbon dioxide, oxygen and nitrogen, plus renewable energy, mineral nutrients and water, into protein that may be used to make meatless burgers, protein-enriched pasta, cereal, beverages and more, according to the company. Founded in 2019, Air Protein has raised $107 million in venture capital and ADM has been an investor.

“We are proud to be a strategic investor in Air Protein, and with today’s agreement, we’re expanding our partnership to bring ADM’s industry-leading expertise in flavors and complete nutrition solutions to help expand the universe of applications in which Air Protein’s technology can be used,” said Ian Pinner, senior vice president strategy and innovation, ADM. “To sustainably feed a growing global population, we need a broad protein ecosystem, from animal to plant to other novel sources.”

The agreement also enables the companies to build and operate an air protein commercial scale plant.

“Air Protein is excited to extend our relationship with ADM, which has been a strong supporter and collaborator in our mutual mission to provide innovative protein solutions that can sustainably feed the growing global population,” said Lisa Dyson, PhD, founder and chief executive officer, Air Protein.