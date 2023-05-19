CHICAGO — Mondelez International is continuing its goals of promoting sustainable growth and mindful snacking throughout the food industry, said the company’s chairman and chief executive officer Dirk Van de Put.

Mr. Van de Put’s comments were featured in Mondelez’s 78-page “Snacking Made Right” report issued May 16. The report underlines the company’s progress toward reaching its sustainability and mindful snacking goals for 2025.

“As we continue confidently into our second decade as a responsible, high-growth, pure-play global snacking company, we are prioritizing key areas of Snacking Made Right so we can drive innovative, more sustainable growth the right way for people and the planet,” Mr. Van de Put said. “I am proud that at Mondelez International we are making progress toward achieving our vision at a time of considerable change and challenges. We are demonstrating our clear commitment to leading the future of snacking.”

Mondelez has outlined a new “Snacking More Mindfully” goal, which includes snacks in individually wrapped mindful portion serving sizes or with mindful portion labeling on pack, combining and replacing its portion control snacks goal and Snack Mindfully portion icon goal — both from last year’s report. According to the company, up to 45% of its 2022 net revenue came from these “Mindful Portion” snacks. Mondelez also said it is “on track” to having Mindful Portion snacks make up 100% of its net revenue by 2025.

“We believe every snack can be enjoyed in a mindful way,” Mondelez said. “That’s why we aim to make and market our snacks mindfully, and in turn help our consumers enjoy all our products more mindfully. We want to empower consumers to choose the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way — and to savor each bite — from enhanced portion labeling to promoting behaviors that can help people experience more satisfaction from snacking.”

Mondelez said it launched a QR code pilot in the United Kingdom in 2022 that allows customers to access information on the company’s sustainability initiatives, which include recycling packaging and snacking mindfully, through scanning a QR code on the food products’ packaging.

The company also said it is continuing its efforts from last year to sustainably source all its key ingredients, which include cocoa, wheat, dairy and palm oil.

Some of the milestones that Mondelez achieved in 2022 include:

80% of cocoa volume for chocolate is sourced through the company’s Cocoa Life sustainability program (up 5 percentage points from 2021). The company is aiming to source 100% cocoa volume for chocolate through Cocoa Life by 2025.

98% of wheat volume for European biscuit brands is sourced through the company’s Harmony Wheat sustainability program (up 7 percentage points from 2021). The company is aiming to source 100% wheat volume for European wheat brands through Harmony Wheat by the end of the year.

43% cage-free eggs from around the world (except Russia and Ukraine). The company is aiming for 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

100% Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) goal has been maintained

Mondelez continues its goal from last year to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“As part of the goal, we have signed the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi’s) Business Ambition for 1.5°C, aligning our long-term emissions mitigation targets with the aim of limiting temperature rise in accordance with the Paris Agreement,” Mondelez said. “We’ve also joined the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign to help build momentum toward a decarbonized economy.”

For the full report, click here.