PORTLAND, ORE. — Bob’s Red Mill is making its entry into limited-time product offerings with the debut of vanilla shake homestyle granola.

According to Bob’s Red Mill, vanilla shake homestyle granola was inspired by founder Bob Moore’s memories of his local ice cream parlor. The granola features “a uniquely creamy, lightly sweet flavor” and “crunchy, crispy granola texture,” the company said.

The granola, which is made with whole grain oats and real vanilla bean, is gluten-free. It is available in an 11-oz bag on amazon.com and at the Bob’s Red Mill Whole Grain Store in Portland.

Other homestyle granola offerings include coconut spice, cranberry almond, lemon blueberry, maple sea salt and peanut butter.