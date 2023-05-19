COLUMBUS, OHIO — Bun, muffin and baked foods manufacturer New Horizons Baking Co. was selected by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) and approved by Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted as one of eight projects that will receive tax credit assistance to expand its operations. New Horizons will receive a 1.199%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the TCA for its expansion project.

New Horizons has operated for more than 55 years in multiple states as a baked foods supplier for major restaurant companies. In 2021, the company opened a 61,000-square-foot facility in Toledo with the capacity to make 2,000 dozen English muffins per hour. New Horizons plans to use its tax credits to expand the Toledo facility, with the expectation of creating 45 full-time positions, generating $2.3 million in new annual payroll and retaining more than $2.7 million in existing payroll.

The TCA considered businesses brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.