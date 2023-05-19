BERKELEY, CALIF. — English muffin producer Stone & Skillet, LLC is partnering with Upcycled Foods, Inc. (UP, Inc.) to launch the Super Grains English Muffin, made using UP, Inc.’s upcycled brewers’ grain ingredient, ReGrained SuperGrain+.

The inclusion of ReGrained SuperGrain+ fortifies the Super Grain English Muffins to contain 6 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. They also are made using non-GMO ingredients.

“We experimented with our friends at UP, Inc. — the pros at upcycling — and were inspired by their ReGrained SuperGrain+ ingredient innovation,” said Cam Meekins, founder and chief executive officer of Stone & Skillet. “The result of our experimentation is a muffin with a distinctive flavor and nutrition profile. This partnership strengthens our commitment to sustainably-sourced ingredients, and I’m excited to add our new Super Grains innovation to our product portfolio.”

The Super Grains English Muffins will be available in packs of four at the suggested retail price of $5.99 at online grocery retailer stores such as Imperfect Foods and Misfits Market. Distribution to brick-and-mortar stores will commence this summer, according to the company.

“UFA is proud to see companies like Stone & Skillet, LLC leading the way by offering Upcycled Certified products, which will play a crucial role in driving industry-wide change and encouraging widespread consumer adoption,” said Angie Crone, CEO of the Upcycled Food Association (UFA). “This move toward sustainability is an important step forward for our food system and we’re excited to see more companies follow this path.”