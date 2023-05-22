CHICAGO — Circana’s newest data platform is designed to help small- to mid-size consumer packaged goods companies gain access to consumer behaviors and trends.

Passport+ features consumer and market data that is critical to companies’ growth. Passport+ will be available on Circana’s Liquid Data platform.

“Big data no longer needs to be synonymous with big budgets,” said Jeremy Allen, president, global consumer packaged goods for Circana. “With Passport+, small and midsize CPG companies can access insights just like the larger ones do. This turnkey solution is essentially an ‘analyst in a box,’ providing quick, intuitive access to insights on trends and performance. With just a few clicks, users can compile a full presentation that identifies business opportunities and offers strategy recommendations.”

Through Passport+, companies can engage with retailers, secure distribution, drive trial and interest and launch new products, according to Circana.