MINNEAPOLIS — Ten emerging brands have been selected to participate in the 2023 Target Takeoff Food and Beverage accelerator program, now in its third year.

During the six-week program, which began on May 1, entrepreneurs will attend one-on-one meetings and sessions spanning topics such as brand strategy and marketing, supply chain and funding. The program culminates in a pitch event with Target Corp. team members and external partners. A $5,000 stipend will be provided to cover expenses.

Participants were selected based on existing traction in the market and success on a small retail scale.

Brands participating in the latest cohort include:

Better Chew, Vallejo, Calif., a Black-owned brand of plant-based meat alternatives inspired by cultural comfort foods

Brooklyn Tea, Brooklyn, NY, a line of sustainably sourced, premium loose-leaf teas

Bumpin Blends, Los Angeles, a maker of pre-blended, frozen smoothie cubes

glonuts, Los Angeles, a brand of raw, vegan, grain-free miniature donuts formulated with almond flour and coconut oil

Homiah, New York, a producer of Southeast Asian Nonya pantry staples based on family recipes

Honeycut Kitchen, Los Angeles, a line of low-sugar, high-protein snack cakes

Immorel Beverages, Brooklyn, NY, a maker of sparkling teas featuring functional mushrooms

Mocktail Club, Washington, a line of globally inspired, zero-proof canned cocktails

Resist Nutrition, Brooklyn, NY, a brand of hormone-balancing plant-based nutrition bars that deliver a clinically proven slow blood sugar response

Soldadera, Grand Rapids, Mich., a line of Mexican-style, nitrogen-infused cold-brew coffee beverages



"Target has played a supporting role in almost every phase of my life... from elementary school birthday parties, to shipping me off to college, to turning any apartment into a home in every new city I lived – Target has been there for me,” said Kristin Charbo, co-founder of glonuts. “It feels surreal for glonuts to be selected as one of the 10 brands to participate in the Target Takeoff Food & Beverage Accelerator program. I cannot wait to learn how to set glonuts up for long-term success on mass-retail shelves from the Target Accelerators team with the other incredible brands in the cohort."