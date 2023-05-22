LOS ANGELES — Tempo Crackers, a maker of snacks formulated with cannabis, has closed a new round of financing from manufacturing partner Punch Edibles to support the brand’s expansion beyond California into new markets.

“This exciting next phase will open new retailer partnerships, further educating California consumers on the benefits of edible snacks, and will prepare Tempo for expansion out of state,” said Robert Holland, founder and chief executive officer of Tempo Crackers.

Launched in 2020, Tempo Crackers were created as a savory option among the many sweet offerings in the cannabis snacks and edibles market, which reached $4 billion in legal sales last year. Each cracker is precisely dosed with specific ratios of cannabis compounds tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) to deliver different effects. Flavors include black pepper, chipotle honey, chili limon, rosemary sea salt and sour cream and onion, as well as new additions Buffalo cheddar, truffle Parmesan and salt and vinegar. The products are sold online and in dispensaries throughout the Los Angeles area.

“I grew up in the Texas snack belt, next to the headquarters of Frito-Lay, and spent my early life enthralled by the intense flavor profiles and out-of-this-world texture of modern snacks,” said Mr. Holland, previously a strategy consultant in consumer products, supply chain and analytics. “I wanted to bring that same joy to the edible experience in California. With our range of flavor profiles and dosages, everyone can find the Tempo that’s right for them.”

The US cannabis industry generated $28 billion in sales last year. Seventy-two percent of Americans have used cannabis at least once over the past year, and the substance is now legal in some capacity in 38 states, said

, at the SNAXPO 2023 conference in March.