RICHMOND, CALIF. — Sebastian “Seb” Siethoff has been named chief executive officer of Rubicon Bakers, a portfolio company of Trive Capital. He succeeds Andrew Stoloff and Leslie Crary, who purchased the company in 2009.

Mr. Siethoff most recently was general manager of Ball Corp. for nearly three years. Earlier, he was head of marketing and vice president of global bakery products at CSM Bakery Solutions. He also has worked as a senior director of global foodservice development and director of gum and mints innovation in North America at Mars, as well as global marketing director at McDonald’s. Additional roles have included senior marketing manager at Wm Wrigley Jr. Co., associate marketing manager of haircare at Unilever and junior marketing manager of baby care at J&J.

“Seb brings a great blend of operational and marketing experience to Rubicon in the retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels,” Mr. Stoloff said. “He knows the baking space, as well as our customers and distributors from his prior experiences, which will allow him to hit the ground running.”

Mr. Stoloff and Ms. Crary will continue as members of the board of Rubicon.

Chris Zugaro, partner at Trive Capital, added, “This is an exciting time for Rubicon Bakers. Andrew and Leslie have led this business from its infancy to a significant part of the retail baking space. Having a CEO with Seb’s experience will allow Rubicon to navigate its next phase of growth.”

Rubicon Bakers was founded in 1993 with a mission to provide employment to those who have been incarcerated, those without housing or recently recovered from substance abuse. In conjunction with this mission, the bakery is also a Certified B Corp.

