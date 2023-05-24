PURCHASE, NY. — PepsiCo, Inc. brands including Quaker Oats, Cap’n Crunch, Cheetos and others are expanding their portfolios in preparation for the busy summer months. Convenience and mobility emerged as key concepts across the board, strengthening the brand images as go-to choices for many snacking occasions.

On the breakfast front, Quaker Oats launched Quaker Chewy Granola Cereal in chocolate and strawberry flavors. The cereal mimics the texture of the brand’s classic granola bars, and is promoted as both a breakfast and snack item. Mexican cookie brand Marias Gamesa is transforming the company’s flagship cookie into a cereal, expanding its reach to the breakfast occasion.

Instant oatmeal continues to hold its spot in the breakfast rotation, promoted for its convenience and the health benefits of oats. Cereal brand Cap’n Crunch is partnering with Quaker to debut Cap’n Crunch Instant Quaker Oatmeal in two varieties — Oops! All Berries and classic Cap’n Crunch cereal flavor. Quaker is mixing things up as well with the launch of Fruit Fusion Instant Quaker Oatmeal, made using fruit colors and available in blueberry blackberry, strawberry peach and raspberry strawberry flavors.

Savory food launches largely focused on convenience and comfort flavors. Cheetos expanded its macaroni and cheese line to include a four cheese flavor and a cheesy bacon flavor. Near East launched two varieties of Heat & Eat rice packets, including long grain and wild rice and rice pilaf, which may be prepared in 90 seconds. Pasta Roni added to its microwavable pasta line with butter and garlic and Parmesan and Romano flavors.

On-the-go snacking was not left behind, as seen with Quaker’s two snack mix collections — Chocolatey Favorites snack mix and On-the-Go snack mix — each containing a curated selection of snack bars and crisps. Cap’n Crunch got in on the snacking fun with the introduction of Original Cap’n Crunch Treats cereal bars.

All in all, these snack brands seem to have an eye toward the pace and variety of summer activities, poising themselves as quick, convenient, approachable snacking options.