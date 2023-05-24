ST. LOUIS — Ingredient supplier AB Mauri North America won a Silver Telly Award for its “London Calling” booth at the International Baking Industry Exposition, held last September in Las Vegas. The award is for the Branded Content/General Influencer and Celebrity Category.

Honoring exceptional videos and television, the Telly Awards are judged by leaders across video platforms, television and streaming, including Netflix, BBC World Service and ESPN Films.

AB Mauri’s “London Calling” booth recreated London’s historic Baker Street, featuring a London streetscape and items made entirely from cake. The booth included a red double-decker bus and an hourly changing of the guard ceremony, a bakery and cafe, Sherlock Holmes’ office and baked goods made by television and baking personality Duff Goldman and his Charm City Cakes team.

“It’s an incredible honor for our team and partner agencies to be recognized with a Telly for all of their hard work,” said Rick Oleshak, vice president of marketing, AB Mauri North America. “What started as a quick idea on a whiteboard, transformed into an epic experience that created buzz and awareness at a packed convention center.

“Duff Goldman and his incredible team of artisans brought us to the next level, and they set the bar high for future activations,” he continued. “Creating the experience for visitors to our booth is rewarding, and being recognized with an award makes it even more memorable.”

The 2023 Telly Awards were a record-breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from companies such as Disney, Netflix, Paramount and NASA.