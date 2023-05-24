MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills, Inc. is bringing innovation to its Lucky Charms cereal with “marshmallow-revealing technology.” New limited-edition Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal features white marshmallows that transform into a yellow dragon, pink dragon, dragon egg and flame when milk is added.

“Using our brand’s first-ever marshmallow-revealing technology, we’re bringing the magic associated with Lucky’s charms to life,” said Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills.

The cereal will debut in June at a suggested retail price of $5.69 at select retailers nationwide.

Lucky Charms debuted in 1964 with bells, fish, arrowheads, clovers, and x-shaped oat pieces alongside marshmallows shaped like green clovers, pink hearts, orange stars and yellow moons.